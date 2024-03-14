Bengaluru Shocker: Woman From Uzbekistan Found Murdered in Hotel

In a shocking bit of news, a 37-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was found dead in her hotel room in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said. The woman, Zareen, had arrived in Bengaluru on March 5. She was staying at a hotel in the city's Seshadripuram area. Police said the hotel staff had knocked on the door at 4:30 pm, but there was no response. The staff then used a master key to open the door and found Zareen dead.

Shekhar HT, DCP, Bengaluru Central, said the police suspect that she was smothered. The victim's body was sent to Bowring Hospital for a post-mortem, he said."Zareen was found dead in a room at a hotel. She was probably smothered. As of now, we know she was alone at the time of the incident," the DCP added.

A forensic team, police and a dog squad arrived at Zareen's room for investigation. A case of mysterious death was registered based on the hotel manager's complaint. Police were also investigating the CCTV footage and hotel register.When asked whether she had arrived on a visa or overstayed, Shekhar HT, the DCP, said the police would investigate her passport.

