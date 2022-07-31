Bengaluru ties up with Google to ease traffic

Massive traffic in Bengaluru is causing diffuctilies for traffic police to handle it. Now they have come with a new collaboration with technical giant Google to function the traffic managment. Bengaluru joint commissioner for traffic, BR Ravikanthe Gowda announced this development.

The top police officer said “We are proud to be partnered with Google to work on reducing traffic congestion and easy management of traffic in the city. This will impact millions of commuters in their daily life, in a better way. We have recently started a pilot project with Google to optimize the traffic lights configuration. This has already reduced signal waiting time for commuters.”

“Google uses artificial intelligence to track driving trends in the city and it will recommend a revised plan for a day for traffic police. As per data provided by Google, on average, this has already reduced the 20% of wait time for commuters on the road. Not just the time, this will also save fuel and avoid unnecessary traffic congestion in the city” he added.

“At least one crore vehicles in the city will see the impact soon. Google will also show us real-time live road closures across the city so that the commuters can keep informed about the disruption. We also launched speed limits on Google maps and this will help us to deal with overspeeding vehicles in the city, digitally" he said.