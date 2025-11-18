Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Diversions Announced for Nov 19; Major Congestion Expected Near Palace Grounds

Bengaluru will face major traffic restrictions on November 19, 2025, as the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board marks its Golden Jubilee at Krishna Vihara Gate No. 01 inside Palace Grounds. The event, scheduled from 7 am to 4 pm, is expected to draw large crowds, including the Chief Minister, several Union and State Ministers, senior officials, and thousands of students. Police estimate that nearly 80,000 people may attend, with over 2,300 vehicles expected, which could cause severe congestion around the venue. Bengaluru Traffic Police have therefore released extensive advisories and diversions to maintain smooth flow across key city routes.

Key movement routes around Palace Grounds are likely to experience bottlenecks during the programme, particularly Krishna Vihara Gate, Ballari Road, CV Raman Road, and Jayamahal Road. To reduce delays, commuters heading to Kempegowda International Airport have been advised to completely avoid Ballari Road and instead use alternative corridors such as Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road, and Nagawara. Return routes from the airport include two options: one via Nagawara and Bamboo Bazaar toward Queens Road, and another through Hebbal Ring Road, Kuvempu Circle, and Dr Rajkumar Road.

Also Read: X Down: Global Outage Leaves Users Unable to Access App and Website

Additional diversions are planned from Yeshwanthpur to ease pressure on clogged corridors. Those travelling from Yeshwanthpur toward the airport must take Mathikere Road, turn right at BEL Circle, and continue via the Ring Road. Commuters heading into the city from the same region have been instructed to rely on Dr Rajkumar Road to enter the central areas. Heavy vehicles face stricter limitations, with movement barred toward Ballari Road from Hebbal Junction, forcing them onto the Outer Ring Road. Similar restrictions apply near Old High Grounds Police Station Junction and on routes leading to CV Raman Road from Yeshwanthpur.

Parking bans will also be enforced throughout the day to prevent roadside obstructions and ensure quicker dispersal of event traffic. The no-parking rules apply to several important stretches, including Palace Road, Nandidurga Road, Ballari Road, CV Raman Road, Jayamahal Road, and Guttahalli Road. Traffic authorities have urged residents, daily commuters, and air travellers to plan their journeys in advance, expect delays near the Palace Grounds area, and follow all diversion markings displayed on signboards. With thousands expected at the Golden Jubilee celebration, officials are preparing for an exceptionally busy day and advising motorists to use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid prolonged congestion.