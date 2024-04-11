Bengaluru Water Crisis: BWSSB Fines 407 Individuals Rs. 20.3L for Misusing Potable Water in Vehicle Washing and Gardening

With the extreme water crisis in the state of Karnataka, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board has fined 407 people in the last one month for using potable water for vehicle washing and gardening. The crisis is so bad that people are being fined for washing their vehicles and using water for gardening. The BWSSB officials have charged the penalty of Rs. 20.3 lakh from the 407 violators till April 9th. The BWSSB officials informed that they collect Rs. 500 more for every repeat violation. Among these 407 people, an elderly man was washing his old scooter for a Ugadi celebration. Unfortunately, he was caught by BWSSB officials and had to cough up a fine of Rs 5000.

The officials have requested to use treated water for such activities and have banned the use of potable water for vehicle washing. Gardening and large construction projects since March 10th. BWSSB chief engineer Suresh B. said, “Our intent is not collecting fines but we don’t want people to waste potable water. We don’t collect fines only because we see someone cleaning their vehicle or doing gardening. We cross-verify with them by asking about the source of the water. If they fail to prove it is treated water, we eventually collect a fine from them.” Here, the BWSSB has ensured Bengaluru’s water sufficiency by July through lake rejuvenation and building recharge wells. BWSSB chairman Dr. Ramprasath Manohar V. who launched the “Triple R” campaign said, “The 'Triple R' project aims at making Bengaluru water surplus by July 2026. We have taken steps to rejuvenate lakes and filling the lakes with treated water.” The BWSSB also requested people to practice proper rainwater harvesting methods.