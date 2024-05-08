Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds on May 8

Bengaluru's weather has seen a positive turn after experiencing sporadic rainfall in recent days. In the wake of these showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city on Wednesday. This alert indicates the potential for heavy rainfall accompanied by brisk winds.

Significantly, various areas of the city faced waterlogging as a consequence of the torrential downpour. Numerous trees fell victim to the forceful gusts, with their branches scattered across the streets. In response to the conditions, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has released directives for commuters concerning the waterlogging challenges in the city, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion.

The Bengaluru weather has predicted rainfall and overcast conditions in the coming days. On May 8, temperatures are expected to range from 21 to 35 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a partly cloudy sky and occasional rain or thundershowers. This pattern is likely to persist on May 9, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 36 degrees Celsius. From May 10 to May 13, temperatures are forecasted to hover between 23 and 38 degrees Celsius, with cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain.

The recent rainfall has brought significant relief to Bengaluru residents, particularly after the city experienced its driest April in 41 years. Known for its delightful climate, Bengaluru encountered an unusually hot summer last month. According to the IMD, Bengaluru did not receive any rainfall in April, marking the first occurrence of such a phenomenon since 1983.

