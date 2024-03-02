Bengaluru: Who Owns Rameshwaram Cafe? Know Their First Reaction After Blast

Ten people sustained injuries on Friday following a low-intensity blast at Rameshwaram Cafe, a renowned eatery located in Bengaluru's Brookefield area. The cafe's proprietors affirmed their cooperation with law enforcement authorities in response to the incident.

We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations, the cafe said in a statement. Divya Raghavendra Rao, the co-founder of the cafe, said they are offering support to those injured. Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and praying for their speedy recovery, she said.

Who are Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao, the owners of the Rameshwaram Cafe?

Raghavendra Rao, a mechanical engineer with over two decades of experience in the food industry, serves as the founder and promoter of IDC Kitchen. He oversees operations at The Rameshwaram Cafe chain.

Divya Raghavendra Rao, a qualified chartered accountant, completed her post-graduation in Finance and Management from IIM Ahmedabad. She leads the management and finance departments of The Rameshwaram Cafe. With over 12 years of experience, she is also a member of the managing committee of the Bengaluru branch of the South Indian Regional Council of ICAI.



Bengaluru Police have initiated legal action under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act in connection with the explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in the city on Friday.

According to officials, the blast occurred between 12:50 pm and 1 pm, resulting in injuries to 10 individuals, including both hotel staff and customers. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. A case has been filed at HAL police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act. Forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad are on-site, actively investigating the incident.



