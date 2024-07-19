Bengaluru's Two K9 Dogs From CRPF Arrive In Paris Provide Security For Olympics 2024

Two K9 dogs from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reached Paris on July 10th, 2024 as part of the 10 K9 dogs’ team from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) various organizations including CRPF, NSG, SSB, and ITBP. These 10 dogs have been selected to provide security to various venues of the upcoming Paris Olympics, 2024, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.Among these dogs, two are born and raised in the city, viz., five-year-old Vast and three-year-old Denby. These two are Belgian Shepherds Malinois breeds who are capable and are bred for protection. This breed is considered a complete guard and combat dog by security forces worldwide. Vast and Denby, along with three handlers, are in Paris on duty. “K9 teams are proud to lend a helping hand in safeguarding & securing the forthcoming mega sporting event," CRPF said in a post on X.

For the Olympics, the French government has called on its Indian counterparts to provide them with canines for counter-terrorist and anti-sabotage security cover. For this international assignment, the Indian Armed Forces sent 10 highly trained and most intelligent dogs to Paris. Because of their track records, these dogs have been chosen. Suresh S, commandant vice principal of the Central Reserve Police Force’s Dog Breeding and Training School (DBTS) in Taralu in Bengaluru said, “Over the past 10 weeks we are refining dog detection skills especially to handle what they can confront at the Olympics.” The dogs have simulated challenges at Bengaluru stadiums like M.Chinnaswamy Stadium during Indian Premier League matches aimed at improving their reaction to huge crowds and loud noises. Indian Ambassador to France and Monaco, Javed Ashraf, gave a warm welcome to the K9 teams.