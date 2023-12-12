Bhajan Lala Sharma's parents gets emotional after son's appointment as Rajasthan Chief Minister

Bhajan Lal Sharma's official appointment as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan has finally put an end to the suspense, causing a significant buzz in the state. His triumph in the Sanganer Assembly constituency in Jaipur district, securing an impressive 1,45,162 votes, reflects a major victory over the Congress candidate, Pushpendra Bhardwaj. The unexpected nature of Bhajan Lal Sharma's selection has added an element of surprise to the political landscape in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the parents of Bhajan Lal Sharma shared their reactions to their son's elevation to the position of Chief Minister. Their sentiments likely range from immense pride and joy to a sense of gratitude, perhaps thanking the almighty for this significant achievement in his political career. The news of Bhajan Lal Sharma's appointment has likely brought about a mix of emotions for both the family and the people of Rajasthan.

In an emotional interaction with India Today, Bhajan Lal Sharma's parents expressed their feelings about their son's appointment as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Bhajan Lal Sharma's mother, filled with emotion, conveyed her happiness, stating, "We are so happy; it is God's will." Meanwhile, his father, Kishanlala, expressed immense pride, saying, "I am so proud of him; it's God's decision." These heartfelt reactions highlight the family's joy and gratitude, attributing their son's political success to a higher purpose. The sentiment of pride and acknowledgment of a divine plan adds a personal touch to the significance of Bhajan Lal Sharma's political journey.

Following a similar pattern observed in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP has decided on a leadership structure for Rajasthan with one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. Bhajan Lal Sharma has been designated as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and accompanying him in the leadership roles are Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, who will serve as Deputy Chief Ministers. This strategic distribution of responsibilities reflects the party's approach to governance in the state, with a leadership team aimed at addressing various aspects of administration and development.