Bhalswa landfill fire: DCW summons North MCD on May 4

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has summoned the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on May 4 to explain the steps taken by it to prevent poisonous fumes from entering the houses of residents living nearby landfill area at Bhalswa.

The commission had been informed that the residents of the area are facing several health issues due to terrible fire raging from the site.

The residents have informed the Commission that poisonous fumes generated due to fire are entering their homes which is severally affecting the health of all residents including the women and children in the area.

The DCW also asked the body to inform the year-wise budget allocation for clearing up the Bhalswa landfill site and the detailed expenditure statement for the same.

The Commission further asked about the detailed steps taken by MCD till date to ensure proper waste management including recycling of the waste so that the present waste deposited at the Bhalswa landfill is disposed of properly and no further landfills are created in the Capital.

The DCW has further asked to inform the number of fire incidents that have taken place at the Bhalswa landfill.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection with the massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has submitted the report to the Environment Minister of Delhi.

According to the report, a matter of negligence from the MCD's side has come to the fore.Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has imposed a fine on DPCC on the basis of the investigation report. Some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi have been seen still burning on Thursday.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5.00 pm on Tuesday that later spread into a massive fire.

Following the incident, locals living near the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi have also been reporting breathing problems.

( With inputs from ANI )

