Bharatiya Adivasi Party secures 1st victory in MP, wins Sailana seat in Ratlam

Bhopal, Dec 3 The Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP), making its debut in Madhya Pradesh, won the Sailana seat in Ratlam district on Sunday.

The party’s Kamleshwar Dodiyar defeated his nearest rival, Congress' Harsh Vijay Gehlot in Sailana constituency by a margin of 4,618 votes, as per the Election Commission.

This is the first time that the BAP, headquartered in Rajasthan, has registered a victory in any election in Madhya Pradesh.

Sailana seat of Ratlam is located on the borders of Rajasthan.

The BAP, which has emerged from the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) in 2020, is tribal-based party, and was formally launched in Madhya Pradesh just a few months before the Assembly elections.

It has fielded as many 25 candidates in tribal-dominated regions in Madhya Pradesh.

Led by Mohanlal Rot, the BAP has also fielded several candidates in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Congress’s Gehlot had won Sailana in 2018 and the party has retained him as candidate in this election also. The BJP had fielded Sangeeta Charail, who secured the third position.

