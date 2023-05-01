Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 8

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse rose to eight on Monday, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official statement said.

The rescue operation, post-Bhiwandi Vardhaman building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Thane on April 29, has concluded after 45 hours.

"The search and rescue operation declared closed at the building collapse site in Bhiwandi after 45 hours. A total of 8 people have lost their lives," NDRF said in a statement.

Several people were trapped under the debris after a three-storey building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon.

NDRF officials mentioned that four teams worked on the site of the incident.

On Sunday Thane Police said that builder Indrapal Patil has been detained in this regard and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Police have registered a case against the builder. The builder Indrapal Patil has been detained by Thane police. A case has been registered under Sections 304 (2), 337, 338 and 42 of IPC," an official statement said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Indira Gandhi Hospital and met people injured in the incident on Saturday night.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Bhiwandi building collapse, said an official statement.

