Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey quits Jan Suraaj Party, cites desire to serve people through music

Patna, Jan 12 Popular Bhojpuri singer and youth icon Ritesh Pandey, who had contested the Kargahar Assembly seat on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket, created a stir in Bihar's political circles on Monday by announcing his resignation from the party.

Pandey shared an emotional post on his official social media account, formally announcing his decision and explaining the reasons behind stepping away from active politics.

In his X post, Pandey said that he joined the Jan Suraaj Party as a responsible Indian citizen to participate in the "great festival of democracy".

While acknowledging that the election results were not in his favour, he added that he had no regrets as he performed his duty with honesty and dedication.

He described his political journey as a learning experience, adding that the love, support, and trust he received from the people during the poll campaign would always remain his biggest strength.

Explaining his decision to resign, Pandey said that he now wishes to continue serving the people through the same work that gave him recognition and respect.

Calling himself a son of a humble farmer's family, he added that it was the people's affection and blessings that shaped his journey.

He said that continuing public service with complete honesty had become difficult while remaining an active member of a political party.

"Therefore, I have decided to resign from the Jan Suraaj Party," he wrote.

Pandey's resignation comes at a time when Bihar is witnessing discussions around alternative politics and new political experiments.

His entry into politics and contesting the recent Bihar Assembly election was seen as a significant move, particularly due to his strong appeal among the youth and rural voters.

During the poll campaign, he remained in the spotlight for his simple, grounded approach and direct engagement with the public.

Although he did not achieve electoral success, Pandey consistently said that his political entry was not driven by the pursuit of power, but by a desire to contribute towards society.

Following his resignation from the Jan Suraaj Party, speculation has begun over whether he may join another political party in the future or completely step away from politics to focus once again on his music career and social work.

Ritesh Pandey is a well-known figure in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, especially among the youth.

He has delivered several superhit songs, including "Hello Kaun", "Lehenga Lucknowa", and "Kamariya Dukhta Ae Raja Ji".

With a massive fan following and strong social media presence, his political journey -- and now his exit -- has surprised many of his supporters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor