Bhopal: Bus Overturns Near Talwada in Barwani After Sudden Animal Appearance on Road; 16 Injured

A passenger bus traveling from Bhopal overturned near Talwada in the Anjad area of Barwani district after an animal suddenly came onto the road, leading the driver to lose control. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dheeraj Babbar, 16 passengers sustained injuries, though all are reported to be out of danger. Police and district administration teams reached the accident site shortly after being informed.

The injured passengers were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.Preliminary reports indicate that the sudden appearance of an animal caused the driver to swerve, resulting in the bus overturning. Further investigation is underway to determine additional details surrounding the incident.

On Friday, a 16-year-old student died after a high-speed car lost control in order to save a dog, rolled thrice and rammed into another car on the opposite road in Bhopal. The deceased has been identified as Adityaveer Chaudhary (16). He was travelling with his five friends, all of whom have sustained injuries. One of them is in a critical condition. An elderly person in the other car too was injured.