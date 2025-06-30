Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Bairagarh Area; Firefighters on Scene (Watch Video)

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (June 30, 2025): A major fire broke out at a factory in the Bairagarh area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday. Several fire engines were rushed to the site as thick smoke rose from the premises. Officials said firefighting operations are underway and no casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Bairagarh. Fire engines are present at the scene. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/eKtMaF28cg — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2025

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Fire brigade personnel are working to bring the situation under control. The area has been sealed as a precaution.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a massive explosion at the Sigachi Chemicals factory in Pashamylaram in Telangana's Sangareddy district killed 12 workers and left 25 others injured. The blast triggered a major fire that took 11 fire engines several hours to control.

According to the reports, five of the injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. He announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.