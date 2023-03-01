Bhubaneswar protests: BJYM workers register complaint against police

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday registered a complaint against the police in the Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar for abusing and manhandling BJYM workers while they were protesting against the deteriorating law and order in the state.

The youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party also staged a night-long demonstration, trigged after the police detained their workers, who were protesting against the state government.

"We were protesting peacefully but police attacked our workers and abused women workers, touched them inappropriately. We've given a complaint against police brutality and abuse against women workers. We will continue our protest till they register an FIR," a BJYM worker told ANI.

The party, in a complaint to the Inspector-in charge of Capital Police Station, demanded to register an FIR against the police and "Goondas of ruling BJD in civil dress".

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday called for a night-long protest over the illegal detention of its cadre (Karyakartas) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

Triggered by the recent killing of the state's Health Minister Naba Das, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party was protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha, during which they also raised slogans against the CM Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government

A section of agitators also tried to break through the police barricade intending for a gherao of the state assembly but was met with a lathi charge by the police which turned the situation violent.

Later in the evening, the police detained many Karyakartas.

Enraged by this, the BJYM is alleging that the police manhandled its Karyakartas, with BJYM national president and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accusing the state police of filing draconian cases and illegally arresting the protestors.

In a video shared by the BJYM, Odisha Police is seen manhandling and lathi-charging the activists of the BJYM.

Taking to Twitter, Surya said that BJYM will protest against the Odisha Police at the Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar 'through the night'."

"Police brutality against BJYM Karyakartas is hitting new low in Odisha. Having manhandled our activists this morning during the protest, police are now filing draconian cases & illegally arresting them. BJYM will protest through the night at Capital Police Station, Bhubaneswar," Surya tweeted.

The Bengaluru South MP further asked Odisha Police to drop the charges against the BJYM Karyakartas.

"BJYM demands Odisha police to drop all false charges against our activists and release them from illegal detention immediately," Surya said.

"Request all BJYM Karyakartas in Bhubaneswar to reach Capital Police Station, Bhubaneswar for the night-long protest, starting now," he added.

While speaking toon Tuesday, he said that they will even consider approaching the High Court tomorrow through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

