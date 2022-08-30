Bhupendra Chaudhary quits as UP Minister

Lucknow, Aug 30 The newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary has resigned from his ministerial position in keeping with the party rule of 'one man-one post'.

Chaudhary was Minister for Panchayati Raj in the Yogi Adityanath government.

He had taken over as the state BJP president on Monday.

He submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning and informed about the same through a tweet.

