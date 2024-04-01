Biased Action To Weaken Voice of 140 Crore Indians: Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Govt Over I-T Notices to Congress

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly criticized the BJP government for issuing notices from the Income Tax department to her party, describing the move as a “biased action” to weaken the voice of 140 crore Indians.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the populace would staunchly resist the BJP's "anti-democratic plans." The Income Tax department's issuance of numerous notices to the Congress, culminating in a cumulative demand of Rs 3,567 crore, underscores the ongoing friction between the opposition and the ruling party.

On Sunday, the party disclosed that it had been served with new income tax notices, amounting to a tax demand of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17. This revelation follows an announcement made two days prior, indicating that the party had received notices from the Income Tax department, seeking payment of approximately Rs 1,823 crore.

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस पर 3567 करोड़ का जुर्माना क्यों?



कांग्रेस पर आरोप क्या है -



1994-95 में, फिर 2014-15 व 2016-17 आदि में पार्टी के खाते में नेताओं-कार्यकर्ताओं ने कुछ रुपये कैश में जमा कराए थे जिसकी एक-एक जानकारी पहले ही इनकम टैक्स विभाग को साझा की जा चुकी थी। मगर… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 1, 2024

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked why a fine of Rs 3,567 crore had been imposed on the Congress.

What is the allegation against the Congress? In 1994-95, again in 2014-15 and 2016-17 etc., leaders and workers had deposited some money in cash in the party’s account, information of which had already been shared with the Income Tax department. But the government is levelling arbitrary allegations that the Congress has not provided information, she posted on X.

What punishment did Congress get? The Income Tax Department withdrew Rs 135 crore from the Congress account, a penalty notice of Rs 3,567 crore was issued to the party and the bank accounts of the Congress were frozen, she alleged.

Today, the Income Tax department assured the Supreme Court that it would refrain from enforcing any coercive measures against the Congress regarding the tax demand notices totaling approximately Rs 3,500 crore, citing the proximity of the Lok Sabha elections.

