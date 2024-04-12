Big Political Conspiracy Being Hatched by BJP Government To Impose President’s Rule in Delhi, Alleges Atishi

On Friday, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi made allegations asserting that a substantial political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led central government to impose President's Rule in the national capital.

During a press conference, Atishi asserted that numerous recent events strongly suggest the potential for such a move in the coming months.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government. We have learnt from reliable sources that in the coming days, the President's Rule will be imposed in Delhi. But imposing President's Rule in Delhi will be illegal and against the mandate of people, she said.

The minister highlighted that over the past few months, Delhi has witnessed a notable absence of senior IAS officers being appointed to key positions within the administration. She expressed concern over the existence of vacancies in various departments without any corresponding appointments being made. Additionally, she noted a trend of bureaucrats refraining from attending meetings convened by ministers, citing adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. Furthermore, she accused the Lieutenant Governor of repeatedly addressing matters related to the functioning of the Delhi government by writing letters to the MHA.

