Biggest danger to govt occurs once it distances itself from people: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Oct 19 J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the biggest danger to any elected government comes when it becomes distant from the people.

Addressing jubilant National Conference leaders & workers at party headquarters, the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, here, Abdullah said: "At no cost should there be distance between the government and the people. The biggest danger to any elected government is when the elected representatives lose touch with the people. I assure the people of Jammu & Kashmir that their issues will be heard and resolved. This government works for everyone, not just only for those, who voted for us."

He said that appointing a Deputy Chief Minister from the Jammu region and from the Hindu community shows the NC’s commitment to inclusivity.

"We represent all beyond religion or region. I feel so happy to see you here. Attempts were made to finish the NC in the last 8 to 10 years. No tool was left to be used against us. Our leaders were threatened and lured, but our workers and leaders stood with us. No one expected that this would be the result post-election. Few got misled as they were of the view that the NC would be finished. Workers have proved that the NC is not because of its leaders, but because of its workers," he said.

"Was it possible to get more seats for us? Yes, we were expecting more seats from those who were with us (Congress). Then, Independent MLAs joined us without even a single condition. Even before the poll results, some people said that Jammu would be punished for not selecting NC or Congress. ⁠I said from day one that this government is of all regions and we will serve the entire population of J&K," Abdullah asserted.

He said that making Surinder Choudhary the Deputy Chief Minister wasn't an obligation.

"Earlier, Deputy Chief Ministers were made for compulsion of parties as they were in alliance. We made Surinder Choudhary the Deputy Chief Minister, that too from the party which has the CM. This is our answer to those who termed the NC as the party of Muslims or Kashmiris. Those people who haven't replied to my messages for five years, now, they aren't stopping texting me. What nature is capable of doing...," he said.

Citing the hurdles his party faced before the elections, Abdullah said: "The way delimitation was done to help a single party, the way reservation was changed to help one party, the way government machinery was used, you have seen the result now. All this can take you to elections, but cannot make you win. Now starts the difficult task for us. We have to solve people's problems and live up to their expectations."

"If people aren't angry with them (BJP), then nothing needs to be done, but if despite resentment, the votes have gone the BJP's way; then we need to see why this happened," he added.

Noting that since 2018, when the elected government was dissolved, people were at the suffering end, he said: "⁠I want to tell people of J&K that you will be heard now and your problems will be solved."

