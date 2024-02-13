Bihar: AIMIM State Secretary Abdul Salam Shot Dead, Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Nitish Kumar

In a shocking bit of news, the state secretary and district president of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen), Abdul Salam was tragically shot dead in Gopalganj, Bihar, on Monday night.Responding to the tragic incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Owaisi questioned the safety of their leaders, pointing out that this is the second such killing in two months. He urged Nitish Kumar to prioritize addressing these security concerns over political competitions.

Gopalganj Police Superintendent Swarn Prabhat has initiated a Special Investigation Team to probe the motive behind Abdul Salam's murder. AIMIM's Bihar spokesperson, Adil Hasan Azad, emphasized Salam's non-controversial and upright political stance, urging a thorough investigation by the police."Former Gopalganj by-election candidate cum state secretary Abdul Salam alias Aslam Mukhiya has been shot dead. I pray to Allah to give strength to his family. Last year, in December, our Siwan District President Arif Jamal was shot dead. @NitishKumar, after you are done with the saving the chair competition, do some work. Why are only our leaders the target? Will their families get justice?" Owaisi tweeted on Monday night.

Abdul Salam, who was the party's candidate in the Gopalganj bypolls in 2022, was rushed to Sadar Hospital after being shot in Turkaha. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.In December last year, Arif Jamal, the district president of AIMIM, was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants in Siwan district. One accused, who is believed to have killed Jamal, was arrested by the police.

