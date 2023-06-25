Bihar: Ammonia gas leak kills one and thirty injured in Hajipur

One labourer died and several others were injured after an ammonia gas leak in a dairy factory triggered a stampede-like situation in Hajipur in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday, officials said. The cause of the leak was not yet known and was being investigated.

The incident occurred at 9.45 pm when an ammonia gas cylinder leaked at the Raj Fresh Diary in Hajipur.Police, several fire tenders and a Quick Response Team (QRT) from Patna were rushed to the spot. The doctors have confirmed the death of one labourer and have said that 30 others are undergoing treatment after coming under the contact of the gas leaked. All the injured people are admitted to the Hajipur Sadar Hospital.