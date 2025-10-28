Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mahagathbandhan Releases Manifesto ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’ for Upcoming Polls

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, on Tuesday released its election manifesto titled Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. RJD leader and the alliance’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav launched the manifesto in the presence of deputy chief minister nominee and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, Congress leader Pawan Khera and CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.

VIDEO | Patna: INDIA Bloc releases its joint manifesto 'Tejashwi Pran' for Bihar Elections 2025.



Speaking at the event, Khera said the Opposition alliance was the first to name its chief ministerial candidate and the first to release its manifesto. Taking a swipe at the ruling NDA, he said their poll promises were mere “jumlas,” while the Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto represented a true pledge to the people of Bihar.

“The Mahagathbandhan was the first to announce its chief ministerial candidate and the first to release its manifesto. Theirs is a ‘jumla’, ours is a ‘pran’. This shows who is serious about Bihar. We decided from day one how to take Bihar forward. Today is an auspicious day as the people were waiting for this pledge,” Khera said.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav urged the NDA to announce its chief ministerial face and present a clear roadmap for Bihar. He said the Mahagathbandhan had already laid out its vision for the next five years.

“We have announced our CM face and presented our plan for Bihar. The NDA should now tell the people what schemes they have and what vision they follow. We have a roadmap and a clear goal to make Bihar number one. They only speak negatively and make baseless allegations,” Tejashwi said.

The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections are expected to see a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan comprises the RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, CPM and VIP.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has also announced candidates for all 243 seats. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.