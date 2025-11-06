Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 27.65% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM in First Phase

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 News: Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of the assembly elections on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India. Polling is taking place in 121 constituencies across 18 districts and began at 7 am.

27.65% approximate voter turnout recorded in the first phase of #BiharElection2025, till 11 am. pic.twitter.com/kt1Al0pZNv — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Begusarai reported the highest turnout at 30.37 per cent till 11 am. Patna recorded 23.71 per cent during the same period. Lakhisarai, which saw a slow start at 9 am, reached 30.32 per cent by 11 am. Gopalganj recorded 30.04 per cent. Buxar reported 28.02 per cent. Bhojpur recorded 26.76 per cent. Darbhanga reported 26.07 per cent. Khagaria recorded 28.96 per cent. Madhepura recorded 28.46 per cent. Munger reported 26.68 per cent.

Muzaffarpur recorded 29.66 per cent. Nalanda recorded 26.86 per cent. Saharsa reported 29.68 per cent. Samastipur recorded 27.92 per cent. Saran reported 28.52 per cent. Sheikhpura recorded 26.04 per cent. Siwan reported 27.09 per cent. Vaishali recorded 28.67 per cent.

Polling will continue till 6 pm in most seats. In some constituencies, due to security reasons, voting will end at 5 pm, according to the reports.

In the 2020 assembly polls, the NDA won 125 seats and the Mahagathbandhan won 110. The JD(U) won 43 seats and the Congress won 19.