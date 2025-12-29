Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi meets PM Modi, discusses development and farmers’ welfare

Patna, Dec 29 After assuming charge as the Bihar unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanjay Saraogi paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday and sought his blessings.

During the meeting, the two leaders held an extensive and meaningful discussion on the development of Bihar.

On the occasion, Sanjay Saraogi presented the Prime Minister with a memento depicting Punoura Dham, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, along with a shawl adorned with a Madhubani painting.

The specially crafted metal memento features artistic images of Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Goddess Sita, symbolising Bihar’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Sources said that the meeting included a detailed discussion on the farming of makhana (fox nut), a unique agricultural product of Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi spoke at length about the condition of makhana farmers, their welfare, employment potential, and value addition in the sector.

He reiterated the central government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of makhana producers and strengthening the supply chain to enhance farmers’ income.

The leaders also exchanged views on the overall development of Mithila and Bihar, including welfare schemes and cultural promotion.

Special emphasis was laid on Madhubani painting, a globally renowned art form of the region, and ways to support artists and preserve Bihar’s cultural identity.

Prime Minister Modi also discussed organisational issues with the Bihar BJP president and offered guidance on strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

He emphasised making the organisation more active, inclusive, and people-centric.

Speaking about the meeting, Sanjay Saraogi said, “During my meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, detailed discussions were held on organisational matters. The Prime Minister provided valuable guidance on strengthening the party organisation in Bihar and making it more active and people-oriented. This meeting was inspiring and important for the overall development of Bihar, the empowerment of farmers, and organisational strengthening.”

It may be noted that during his Delhi visit, Sanjay Saraogi also met BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, holding discussions on organisational and political issues related to Bihar.

