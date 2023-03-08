Bihar: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav celebrates Holi with people at Gandhi Maidan

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday celebrated Holi along with his supporters at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said, "Today is the great festival of Holi. For the last 30 years, Holi has been celebrated at Gandhi Maidan."

He also extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day.

He said, "I want to express my gratitude towards our PM who has taken many steps for the empowerment of women. Greetings to women on the occasion of Women's Day.

Yadav further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the presidential candidate.

He said, "Droupadi Murmu is the first presidential women candidate who is from a poor tribal family."

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the symbol of affection, harmony and goodwill and the holy festival of colours. May this festival drench your lives with every color of happiness, prosperity and prosperity, this is my best wish. #HappyHoli," said Yadav in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes for Holi. May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!."

( With inputs from ANI )

