Bihar BJP Women's Delegation Files Complaint with EC Over RJD's Remarks on LJP Chief Chirag Paswan's Mother

A video of RJD is going viral before the Lok Sabha elections. In which Chirag Paswan's mother has been abused. Chirag Paswan has condemned this. After the viral video came to the notice of LJPR National President Chirag Paswan, he held a press conference in front of the media and strongly condemned it. Now the latest buzz is that Bihar BJP women’s delegation arrived at the Election Commission office in Patna to complain against the RJD workers and leaders over their remarks.

Bihar BJP women’s delegation arrived at the Election Commission office in Patna to complain against the RJD workers and leaders over their remarks against LJP Chief Chirag Paswan. pic.twitter.com/LhJaE84i9P — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

As per the visuals going viral on social media, the crowd was seen hurling abuses at Chirag Paswan’s mother in the presence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Soon after the viral video came to the notice of Chirag Paswan, he held a press conference and strongly condemned the incident that took place in front of Bihar’s former Deputy Chief Minister. Expressing sadness over the abusive video targetting his mother, Chirag Paswan attacked Tejashwi and said, “There is no difference between his mother and my mother for me.” “If I was at his place, I would have given an answer. I don’t think any family man would take this abuse. Women comprise of half of our population and I believe that it’s high-time now, we should start respecting them,” he added.