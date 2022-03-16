Bihar board Inter results 2022: Check your class 12 results on these websites

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on Wednesday, 16th March is going to declare class 12th exam results for arts, science, and commerce streams. This year a total of 13.5 lakh candidates have been registered for the class 12th Bihar exams.

Here's how you can check the BSEB results

List of Websites where you can check the BSEB results



biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in