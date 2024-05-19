Bihar Boat Tragedy: Two Missing After Boat Capsizes in Maner Village

In a harrowing incident on Sunday, May 19, tragedy struck Mahavir Tola village in Bihar's Maner as a boat capsized in the Ganga River. Amidst the morning routine of farmers transporting their vegetables, the vessel overturned near the Mahavir Tola ghat.

While most passengers managed to swim to shore, two individuals remain unaccounted for. Station Head Sunil Kumar Bhagat revealed that approximately 10-12 people were onboard during the mishap. Immediate search and rescue operations, spearheaded by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, are ongoing.