Bihar Budget: Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad presents budget, check out his announcements

Bihar Deputy CM and Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad is presenting the budget of Bihar for the second time in a row. He started his budget speech with poetry and also paid tribute to the people killed by Corona.

Economy will gain momentum

According to the information, the Deputy CM said in his speech that dearness allowance is being paid regularly. The development of the state continues in spite of limited resources. There are continuous welfare schemes going on. Help is being given to the poor and weaker sections. The construction of roads, bridges etc. is going on. Private investment will give impetus to the economy.

He said that there will be an emphasis on health, education, industry, agriculture, infrastructure, welfare of different sections. This year, Bihar was the state with the highest economic growth rate across the country. More than 8 crore people were vaccinated. The Center has increased the loan limit. Gave benefits of schemes to SC-STs. He said that despite limited resources, development is going on.

Growth rate may be 7.9 in 2022-23

The Finance Minister said that at present the whole world is battling covid pandemic. My condolences to the people affected by the corona pandemic. The world economy has declined by three percent. At the same time, the economy of Bihar grew by 2.5 percent. The growth rate is projected to be 7.9 percent in 2022-23.