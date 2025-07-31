Bihar: Burnt Bodies of 2 Children Found Inside House in Patna, Probe Underway

Bihar (July 31, 2025): The charred bodies of two children were discovered inside their home in Patna’s Janipur locality on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire and deaths remains unknown. However, some media reports claimed that armed assailants entered the house and burnt the children alive. A case has been registered, and police are conducting a detailed probe. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Two children die in house fire at Nagwa village in Danapur. Police present on the spot of the incident, further investigation underway.



Phulwari Sharif DSP 2, Deepak Kumar says, "The two children died after being burnt... The father of the kids works in the…"

Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Phulwarishariff, Deepak Kumar, said the bed on which the children were found was also burnt. "We received information on Thursday morning that two children were lying dead inside their house in Janipur. The bed on which the bodies were found was also burnt. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination," Kumar as quoted by PTI.

According to the reports, the children’s mother works as a security guard at AIIMS Patna, and their father is employed with the Election Commission.

Bihar has seen a rise in violent crimes in recent months. Earlier this month, five family members were allegedly killed by a mob in Purnia over witchcraft suspicions. Their bodies were burned in a bush. Also in July, a fight between children in Nalanda escalated into a deadly shooting. Two adults were killed in the violence. On July 4, Patna businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his home in what police believe was a planned murder. Over a dozen suspects have been detained in connection with the case.

