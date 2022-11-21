Bihar: Death toll rises to 8 in Vaishali accident

The death toll in the accident that took place in Bihar's Vaishali on Sunday has climbed to eight, informed an official on Monday.

Earlier, at least seven children were reported to have killed after a truck rammed into a roadside settlement in the Mehnar area of Vaishali.

According to District Magistrate, Vaishali, Yash Pal Meena, four injured persons are undergoing treatment.

"The death toll reported so far is eight, four injured are still under treatment. State Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the kin of the deceased. The injured are being provided treatment," he said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident that took place in Vaishali, and announced an ex-gratia for the next kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

"I am pained by the incident of a speeding truck crushing many people including children in the Desari police station area of Vaishali. Deep sympathy for the relatives of the deceased. They will be given an ex-gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh each. Instructed for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery," Kumar tweeted in Hindi in the early hours of Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the road accident in Vaishali.

"The news of several casualties including children in a road accident in Vaishali, Bihar is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident. He sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the next of kin of persons who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund).

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," tweeted Prime Minister's Office.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor