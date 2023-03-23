Bihar: Explosives recovered from train at Siwan railway junction

Siwan (Bihar) [India], March 23 : The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Bihar recovered suspected explosives from multiple bags in a passenger coach of the Gwalior-Barauni Express train at Siwan Junction railway station.

GRP Police were conducting regular checks on the Gwalior-Barauni Express train's passenger coach when they found suspected explosives in bags.

"GRP Police immediately informed the office of the Additional Director General (ADG) railways. On the instructions of the ADG office, the team of the bomb disposal squad from Patna reached the Siwan railway junction and completely evacuated the GRP station and its surrounding area," an official said.

"The Bomb Disposal squad team arrived from Patna and safely took bags with the suspected explosives," the official added.

GRP Police Station in charge, Sudhir Singh told , "Bomb disposal squad will now investigate and tell whether there was a bomb or a dangerous explosive substance in it".

Earlier in the month of February, Bihar's Muzaffarpur police had recovered three bomb devices, along with five empty cartridges, four cell phones, and 400 grams of contraband.

"A police team raided the spot in Teen Kothia and found three pieces of the time bomb. FSL and local police reached the spot and timely diffused the bomb," Muzaffarpur Police SSP Rakesh Kumar said.

