Bihar Floor Test: Nitish Kumar Wins Trust Vote After 129 MLAs Support Him

In a significant development in Bihar's political landscape, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government emerged victorious in the floor test held recently, garnering support from 129 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on Monday, February 12. The opposition, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led by Tejashwi Yadav – walked out from the State Assembly on Monday after losing the trust vote.

CM Nitish Kumar's government have proved their majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The trust vote happened two weeks after Nitish jumped allegiance from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) — a JD(U), RJD and Congress alliance — to the NDA Bloc. Earlier in the day, RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav were seen sitting on the government side in the Bihar Assembly, causing a big jolt to the Opposition.

On three RJD MLAs moving to the NDA side, RJD leader Bhai Virendra said, "The public will not make send them as MLA again..." BJP-JD(U) government has won the floor test in the Bihar assembly. Before that, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary from Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD was removed as the Bihar assembly Speaker.

During the discussion in the assembly, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minster and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a snatching attack on 'Modi Ki Guarantee' jumla. Speaking at the Bihar Legislative Assembly ahead of trust vote for the Nitish Kumar government on Monday, February 12. He asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take the guarantee that Nitish Kumar would not file again.