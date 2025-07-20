Bihar: Four accused arrested from Kolkata in gangster Chandan Mishra murder case

Patna, July 20 Patna Police have arrested four accused in connection with the gangster Chandan Kumar Mishra murder case from Kolkata, including the main shooter, an official said on Sunday.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma informed the media that the primary shooter, Taushif Khan alias Badshah, was arrested along with Nishu Khan, Bhim Kumar, and Harsh Kumar during the operation in Kolkata on Saturday.

“We are preparing for the transit remand in a Kolkata court to bring the accused back to Patna,” Sharma said.

He stated that the entire conspiracy was hatched by Nishu Khan, a history-sheeter from Patna’s Sammanpur locality.

“The planning took place at Nishu Khan’s residence, and he, along with his aides Bhim Kumar and Harsh Kumar, helped Taushif escape from Patna. They fled together in Nishu’s car, which has been captured in CCTV footage showing Taushif boarding the vehicle after committing the crime,” the SSP said.

Following the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra at Paras Hospital on July 17, Patna Police tracked the escape routes used by the accused.

“We traced the routes and, with the help of the Kolkata STF and Kolkata Police, cornered and arrested Taushif, Nishu, and two others in a residential complex in a suburban area of Kolkata,” Sharma added.

Praising the support received from the authorities in Kolkata, Sharma said, “The cooperation of the Kolkata STF and Kolkata Police was exemplary. If such inter-state coordination continues, crime can be significantly reduced, and criminals will be brought to justice swiftly.”

During the investigation, police found that nine individuals were actively involved in the attack on Chandan Mishra at Paras Hospital.

“We have already released the photographs of three shooters, including Taushif alias Badshah, and identified all five shooters who were involved in the murder of Chandan Mishra and escaped separately from Patna. Teams have been deployed to track them down, and they will be arrested soon,” Sharma assured.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar summoned Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma to review the progress of the investigation into the Paras Hospital murder case.

Sharma reportedly briefed the Chief Minister for around 15 minutes before returning to his office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor