Bihar Government Holds Back VC Salaries for Skipping Education Department Meeting

In an unprecedented move, the Bihar government has taken action against state-run universities by freezing their bank accounts, except for Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, and withholding the salaries of their vice-chancellors. This action was prompted by the alleged absence of the vice-chancellors from a review meeting convened by the education department two days prior.

The department has sent letters to all vice-chancellors, except those from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, seeking clarification on their absence from the meeting. If satisfactory explanations are not provided within two days, the department threatens to file FIRs against the authorities. Additionally, the payment of salaries for the vice-chancellors has been suspended, and instructions have been issued to banks to freeze the accounts of the respective universities until further notice.