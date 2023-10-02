Bihar government releases caste census report; OBC is 27%, general 15.52%

The Bihar government released a caste-based survey report on Monday, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. According to the survey, the extremely backward classes (EBC) comprise 36.01% of the population, the backward classes 27.12% and the general category 15.52% of the covered population. Scheduled caste comprises 19.65% and scheduled tribes 1.68% of the population covered under the survey.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to X to post about the caste census report and congratulated the entire team engaged in the preparation of caste census. "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of caste based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste based enumeration!