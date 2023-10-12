Bihar Guv to be no longer called 'His Excellency'

Patna, Oct 12 The Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar will no longer be called as 'His Excellency' (Mahamahim) in any domestic event.

A letter in this regard was issued from the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Robert L. Chongthu, wherein he has mentioned to respect Bihar Governor by pronouncing 'Honourable' before his name and designation in any public event in the state.

The copy of the letter has been sent to every government office, including Chief secretary, all Additional Chief Secretaries, DGP, IPS officers and Vice-Chancellors of the universities of Bihar.

Earlier, the Governor of Bihar is being said as "His Excellency".

In case of any meeting with foreign high commissioners and delegates, the officers have been asked to call him "His Excellency".

