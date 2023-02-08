Bihar: I-T sleuths raid office of JD(U) MLC, his close aide in Patna for 2nd day

The raids of the Income Tax department are currently underway at the office of Janata Dal (United) MLC Radhacharan Sah and his close aide in the Boring Road area in Bihar's Patna for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Besides their official in Patna, the raids are currently underway at other premises in connection with the alleged tax evasion worth crores of rupees.

He is the state General Secretary of the JD(U), elected from the Buxar area.

On Tuesday, the raids were conducted at multiple locations across Patna and Arrah, including the Babu Bazar residence, Anaith residence and Ramna Maidan Shaheed Bhawan hotel on Tuesday.

Sah is a rags-to-riches story that rose from a person selling jalebis outside Arrah railway station in the 1970s to running a business empire worth several crores.

The Income Tax Department has tightened its noose on JDU MLC Radhacharan Sah.

Apart from this, the raids were conducted in the national capital as well, since the case is said to be related to a disproportionate assets case.

In April 2022, NDA's JDU candidate cum former MLA Sah won for the second consecutive time in the Bhojpur co-Buxar MLC elections.

He defeated the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) candidate of the Grand Alliance, Anil Samrat.

In July 2022, he was nominated as the State General Secretary of JDU and has been close to the top leaders of the party.

In the past, he was also in RJD for a long time.

( With inputs from ANI )

