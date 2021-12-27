Bihar logs 28 new Covid cases, 1 death

Patna, Dec 27 In the last 24 hours, Bihar registered 28 new Covid-19 cases and one death, an official of the health department confirmed on Monday.

According to the official, the deceased, Sushma Devi (53) had been admitted at AIIMS Patna since the past nine days. She died on Sunday night.

Sanjiv Kumar, nodel officer of AIIMS Patna, said she was infected with Covid-19 on December 17.

"We currently have two patients from the capital city, and one each from Muzaffarpur and Bhojpur, admitted in the isolation ward of AIIMS Patna," Kumar added.

Bihar's overall death toll has now increased to 12,094 with the majority of the fatalities occurring during the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year.

According to data from the health department, there are currently 98 active cases in Bihar, of which 60 are in Patna.

Of the 60 cases, at least 20 patients had recently returned from foreign countries.

Meanwhile, eight jawans of the Bihar Military Police (BMP) jawans have tested positive for the virus in Munger district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor