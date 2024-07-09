Bihar Minister attributes state's worsening flood situation to excess rains in Nepal

Patna, July 9 Bihar Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary attributed the worsening flood situation in several districts of the state to the excessive rainfall in Nepal.

He said that rivers like the Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Mahananda, and Parman are flowing above the danger mark in many parts of the state following the significant influx of water after the heavy rainfall in Nepal over the last four to five days. The situation is alarming in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Kosi, and the Seemanchal regions, Chaudhary added.

"The heavy rain over the past four to five days in Nepal led to a record release of 3.65 lakh cusecs of water from the Kosi Barrage and 4.40 lakh cusecs from the Valmiki Nagar Gandak Barrage which are probably the highest in the last 20 years," Choudhary said.

He added that despite the pressure on embankments, the situation is under control.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Monday and has directed officials to provide necessary assistance. The situation is being closely monitored to ensure safety and aid for the affected populations.

According to the Water Resources Department, several rivers in the state are flowing above the danger mark due to the recent heavy rainfall in Nepal. The Gandak river is flowing 106 cm above the danger mark at Dumriya Ghat in Gopalganj district. The Bagmati is 52 cm above the danger mark at Runnisaidpur and 89 cm above the danger mark at Benibad in Muzaffarpur district.

The Kosi river is flowing 50 cm above the danger mark at Baltara in Khagaria district. The Mahananda is 50 cm above the danger mark at Taiyabpur in Kishanganj district and 96 cm above the danger mark at Dhengra Ghat in Purnea district.

Similarly, the Parman river is 30 cm above the danger mark in Araria, with a possibility of further increase.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor