Bihar: Minister of Environment Tej Pratap Yadav inspects parks of Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 9 : Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Bihar Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday inspected the field sight at Patliputra Maidan on the complaint of the general public.

"Inspected Patliputra Ground today on the complaint of the general public of Patliputra Colony, the situation is dilapidated, in view of which the people have been assured that the problem will be resolved soon by getting this ground included in the forest department from the cooperative," Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted.

Earlier on July 7, he inspected many parks in Kankarbagh and issued various guidelines to the officials.

"The work of inspection of parks in Patna is going on for the fourth consecutive day. During the surprise inspection of many parks in Kankarbagh, various guidelines were issued to the officials. Also met the people of the area and listened to their problems and resolved them," Bihar Minister tweeted.

These days Bihar minister is inspecting the parks of Patna and said that no laxity in work will be tolerated.

