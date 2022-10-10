Bihar: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav express grief over Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences on the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday and said that the latter's death is an irreparable loss to the nation.

"His death is an irreparable loss to the nation. He was a great socialist leader. He was also the Defense Minister of the country. He was one of the effective voices fighting for the rights of the poor," Kumar tweeted.

In another tweet, Kumar said he had a personal attachment with the SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"His important contribution to the development of Uttar Pradesh and the country will always be remembered. We had a personal attachment to him. His death deeply saddens me. May God rest his soul and give strength to his family to bear patience," the Bihar CM added.

Meanwhile, the Bihar governmnet declared one-day state mourning on Monday on the death of former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav.

SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at a Gurugram Hospital on Monday aged 82. The SP leader was in critical condition for the past few days.

Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar also expressed his grief over Yadav's demises.

"I express my deepest condolences and condolences on the passing away of a respected leader, SP Patron Shri Mulayam Singh Ji. He was an efficient administrator, eminent socialist and popular politician. His death has caused an irreparable loss in the political and social sphere of the country," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

Talking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said that he had a personal relationship with the SP founder.

"I had gone to Medanta Hospital along with my father Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav. The news of his demise is extremely saddening for all of us. It is a great loss for the country. We have a familiar relationship with Netaji and his family," he said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village of Etawah district, and rose quickly in politics to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice. He was so well-versed in the politics of the state that he was fondly called "Netaji".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a three-day state mourning and said the veteran leader's last rites would be conducted with full state honours.

For a long time, the veteran SP leader politician had remained synonymous with the politics of the state. He saw UP go through many ups and downs during his five-decade-long career. The last rite of the leader will be conducted in his ancestral village.

After stepping into politics at the age of 28, he first became an MLA in 1967. When former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared the Emergency in 1975, Yadav went to jail with other leaders.

He also served in the Union Government once as the Defence Minister.Mulayam Singh was elected 10 times as an MLA and seven times as Lok Sabha MP. He founded the Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992, and soon turned it into a regional party based in Uttar Pradesh.

To form the government in Uttar Pradesh, he joined hands with Mayawati's BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party), the BJP or the Congress whenever he needed to.

He was affiliated with a series of parties during his long career - Ram Manohar Lohia's Sanyukt Socialist Party. He was also associated with Charan Singh's Bharatiya Kranti Dal, Bharatiya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Janata Party. Later, he founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992.

( With inputs from ANI )

