Bihar: Panchayat Secretary caught red-handed taking Rs 10,000 bribe for birth certificate

Patna, Dec 30 The Special Vigilance Department on Tuesday arrested a Panchayat Secretary red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuing a birth certificate at the Ara Sadar block office in Bihar.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Prasad, Panchayat Secretary of Daulatpur Panchayat.

He was caught while accepting the bribe inside the block office.

According to information, the complainant, Naveen Kumar Singh, a resident of Pipra village in Motihari district, stated that his daughter is married in Dariyapur village.

She had been visiting the Ara Sadar block office for the past four months to obtain a birth certificate for her mother-in-law.

Despite all formalities being completed and the application already signed by the Block Development Officer (BDO), the certificate was deliberately delayed.

The complainant alleged that Panchayat Secretary Jitendra Prasad initially demanded Rs 20,000 to issue the certificate, which was later reduced to Rs 10,000 after repeated requests.

The complainant further alleged that the Panchayat Secretary made it clear that the birth certificate would not be issued without payment of the bribe, and continued to delay the process.

Frustrated by the repeated demands, Naveen Kumar Singh complained to the Special Vigilance Department on December 29.

After verification, the allegations were found to be true.

On Tuesday, when the accused accepted the bribe money and tried to hide it under the table, the vigilance team immediately apprehended him red-handed.

Confirming the action, DSP Chandra Bhushan of the Special Vigilance Department said, “A complaint was received regarding the demand of illegal gratification for issuing a birth certificate. After verification, action was taken, and the Panchayat Secretary was arrested red-handed.”

The DSP also revealed that the accused Panchayat Secretary may have been acting on the instructions of the Block Development Officer, and this angle is currently under investigation.

“If anyone else is found involved in this case, strict action will be taken against them as well,” the DSP added.

The arrested Panchayat Secretary is a resident of Kusuma Halt in Sheikhpura district and has been posted in Daulatpur Panchayat for the last three years.

The vigilance action has created panic and unrest in the block office, and further investigation into the case is ongoing.

