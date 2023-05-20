Bihar: Police Constable injured after 2 persons open fire during vehicle checking

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 20 : A police constable was injured after two persons opened fire during vehicle checking in Bihar's Patna on Saturday.

The injured constable identified as Ram Avatar was rushed to hospital Rajeshwari in Patna, the officials said.

According to the police, the constable was shot by unknown persons in the Patrakar Nagar police station region area in Patna.

"Today during vehicle checking near Kali mandir area at Patrakar Nagar PS, two suspected goons came on a bike and fired on our constable and ran away from the spot", Rajeev Mishra, SSP, Patna said.

As per the police inputs, following the order of the district administration, every police station in the district was instructed to conduct search drives of vehicles at their police station area.

"From morning onwards, police detained 4 motorcycles and 6 suspects during checking. Till now no arrests have been reported", the SSP said.

The police further said that the injured constable is safe now and out of danger.

"He showed bravery and caught the bike of the accused and now an investigation has been started on the incident", the SSP added.

