Bihar: Police Lathi-Charge ABVP Members During Senate Meeting of Veer Kunwar Singh University

Police resort to lathi-charge ABVP workers, who were staging a protest over several demands during a senate meeting of Veer Kunwar Singh University in Arrah, Bihar's Bhojpur district, PTI reported.

According to media reports, Students from multiple organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), sustained injuries during the lathi-charge. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar arrived in Ara to attend the Senate meeting, where student organizations were protesting their demands while the Governor was present. The situation escalated, leading to a police response.

VIDEO | Police resort to lathicharge ABVP workers, who were staging a protest over several demands during senate meeting of Veer Kunwar Singh University in Ara, #Bihar. pic.twitter.com/53hf24DQEU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2023

This is breaking news, more details awaited…