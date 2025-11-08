Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav reiterates job pledge in Nawada and Gaya

Patna, Nov 8 RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav addressed a rally at the ITI ground in Nawada on Saturday, seeking support for alliance candidates in the district’s five assembly seats.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav claimed that 30 helicopters had been deployed to follow him.

He said Bihar would not lag and alleged that outsiders were trying to dominate the state, adding that Bihar’s helicopter will always fly ahead.

He reiterated key promises -- one government job in every household if the alliance forms the government, free electricity for irrigation, and exemption for the Pasi community from the prohibition law.

He also said he aimed to transform Bihar so that people would not have to migrate for employment.

Yadav sought votes for Kaushal Yadav in Nawada, Anita Devi in Warsaliganj, Congress candidate Neetu Singh in Hisua, Pinky Bharti in Rajouli and Purnima Yadav in Govindpur.

This was his first joint public meeting covering all five constituencies of Nawada.

Noting the crowd, Yadav urged people to quietly vote for the lantern.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan campaigned in the Belaganj assembly segment of Gaya Ji district on Saturday in support of RJD’s Vishwanath, the Grand Alliance candidate.

Addressing a public meeting, she urged voters to strengthen the fight for development and social justice by electing Vishwanath.

Hasan said people in Bihar were fed up with false promises and asserted there was a wave of change in the state.

She described Vishwanath as an educated and honest candidate capable of raising public issues in the assembly.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present.

He said Belaganj has always backed justice and development and expressed confidence in strong support for Vishwanath this time.

Jahanabad MP Surendra Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader and MP Afzal Ansari and other Grand Alliance leaders attended the event.

The rally saw party slogans including “RJD Zindabad” and “Mahagathbandhan Vijay ho”.

Local residents said the joint presence of Tejashwi Yadav and Iqra Hasan had further energised the election atmosphere.

