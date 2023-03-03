Bihar pollution control board urge people to follow safety protocols during Holi celebrations

The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) has issued an advisory asking people not to burn combustible substances during Holika Dahan and to spread awareness on its harmful effects on environment and health. According to Ashok Kumar Ghosh, chairman of BSPCB, dried wood, which is less hazardous and damaging to the environment, should be used instead of cutting down trees during Holika Dahan. “An advisory has been issued for environment-friendly and safe practices during Holika Dahan and Holi festival,” Ghosh said.

To inform the general public about air pollution and its effects brought on by burning hazardous materials during Holika Dahan, street plays will be performed by theatre troupes in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur from March 4 to 6. “Through the plays, we will be informing the general public about the impact of burning materials like kerosene oil, rubber tyres, and plastic waste which release toxic fumes,” Ghosh said. He added that people will learn about the traditional Holika Dahan celebration from the street plays. The plays will be performed at eight different areas daily by two street theatre troupes in areas like NIT Ghat, Bapu Smarak at Nala Road and Anta Ghat near Gandhi Maidan. Whereas Nukkad Natak will be staged daily in four locations around Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur. The BSPCB, through its Social Media posts, it is also urging people to use flowers instead of colours and to play community Holi as it reduces the cleaning effort. The BSPCB has also prepared radio jingles to promote the message of environment friendly Holi which will be run from Monday.