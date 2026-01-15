Bihar Shocker: Woman, Three Children Found Dead Five Days After Going Missing

Bihar: Police recovered bodies of a woman and her three children, five days after they went missing in Muzaffarpur district on Thursday. Mamta Kumari (22), wife of Krishna Mohan Kumar of Bakhri Sipahpur, and her children Aditya Kumar (6), Ankush Kumar (4), and Kriti Kumari (2) have been identified. Auto-rickshaw driver Krishna alleged his wife and children were kidnapped and murdered; their bodies were discovered near Chandwara bridge in the Ahiyapur police station area.

Muzaffarpur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kantesh Kumar Mishra, told reporters that police found the bodies of a woman and her three children on Thursday. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. According to family members, the woman and children had been missing since January 10. Mishra also mentioned that Krishna reported his wife and three children missing on January 12.

Krishna reported that on January 10, his mother told him his wife, Mamta, and their three children had not returned from a shopping trip to Zero Mile. Mishra stated the family received threatening calls from unknown numbers around 3 am on January 12, claiming Mamta and her children had been abducted. The SSP said a SIT is investigating, and the cause of death will be determined after the autopsy report.