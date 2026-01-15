Rajasthan Shocker: Man Attempts Self-Immolation After Wife Leaves Home With Four Children in Alwar

A Shocking incident occurred in Rajasthan's Alwar were a man attempted to end his life due to a dispute with his wife. Husband, distraught after his wife suddenly disappeared with their four children, took the extreme step of setting himself on fire in front of his in-laws' house. He suffered 90 percent burns and his condition is critical.

According to Jagran reports, deceased identified as Ravi Kumar alias Pushpendra, a resident of Ranjit Nagar, is a rickshaw driver by profession. About a month and a half ago, his wife, Jyoti, left home with their four children without telling anyone. Unable to find his wife, Ravi had filed a missing person's complaint at the police station. However, Ravi suspected that his wife might be hiding at her parents' house.

On Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Ravi reached his in-laws' house near Delhi Darwaza. At that time, his in-laws were visiting another relative for Makar Sankranti. Ravi poured a flammable substance on himself and set himself on fire. The sight of Ravi engulfed in flames caused a commotion in the area. The police immediately admitted him to the hospital, but due to his critical condition, he has been shifted to Jaipur.

Serious allegations by the in-laws

The case has taken a new turn with Ravi's in-laws making serious allegations against him. Mamta, his sister-in-law, claimed Ravi's abuse drove Jyoti to leave. His in-laws also stated that he threatened to self-immolate at their doorstep if they didn't reveal Jyoti's location. With Jyoti missing and Ravi fighting for his life, the future of their four young children, the youngest being only 4, is uncertain. Police are investigating all angles and searching for Jyoti.