Bihar to Face Hotter Summers, Less Rainfall in Coming Decades: Report

The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) recently presented findings to the state assembly, indicating that Bihar is expected to experience hotter summers and reduced rainfall over the next two decades. This forecast raises concerns about heightened health risks, including more frequent and severe heatwaves, as well as a significant increase in vector-borne diseases. The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) highlighted these projections, emphasizing the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the potential impacts of climate change in the region.

According to the latest annual report from the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB), macro-level climate analysis indicates significant shifts in rainfall and temperature patterns expected in Bihar over the next few decades. Projections suggest that minimum winter temperatures will increase by 0.5 degrees Celsius to 1 degree Celsius by 2040 across the state, and further by 1.5 degrees Celsius to 2 degrees Celsius between 2050 and 2070.

Similarly, summer temperatures are anticipated to rise, with an initial increase of 1 degree Celsius to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the 2040s, potentially exceeding 2 degrees Celsius by 2070. Additionally, the report highlights projections of increased flood intensities in the northern Tarai zone, while drought intensity may also escalate due to a rise in consecutive dry days in the southwestern districts. These findings underscore the pressing need for proactive measures to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change in Bihar.

Monsoon precipitation is projected to display a declining trend. All regions estimate sharp decreases in winter rainfall by 2040 and 2050, it said. Commenting on the annual report (2023-24), BSPCB Chairman Devendra Kumar Shukla, said it has been tabled in the assembly and talks about estimated shifts in Bihar's rainfall and temperature patterns over the coming decades. The projection, covering all 38 districts, is based on state and district-level data as well as information and insights from experts and stakeholders.

The projected decline in winter rainfall and higher summer temperatures could severely impact groundwater recharge potential and spur acute shortages of water for households, agriculture and industry in the state, Shukla said.

